Govt reinforcing cyber security to deal with emerging threats

In the wake of the recent ransomware attack, fringe incidents involving data leak from the Aadhaar database and other online attacks, the government is planning to set up separate emergency response teams for different sectors to tackle the menace of cyber attack

A centralised hub to monitor such attacks is also being planned.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, minister for Ministry Electronics and (MietY), said on Tuesday that the government is planning to set up separate Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) teams for the financial and power sector to deal with cyber threats.

"Cyber security is a vast area and we want to divide it for a more specialised approach. A separate CERT for financial sector and a dedicated Digital Payment Division will ensure and secure the digital payments ecosystem," he said.

In the face of questions related to the safety of data for Aadhaar, again reiterated that it is the most secure database in the country. Last month, details of more than a million people from Jharkhand government was leaked in a data breach. Prasad said that stern action would be taken against officials responsible for the breach.

The IT minister went on to say that the government had taken adequate precautions to combat the threat of the " was the least affected by the as we took precautions such as installing patches as well as updating the software to combat any such issue," Prasad said.

Many industry experts, however, believe that is not prepared for shielding itself from massive cyber attacks and needs to do more in this area. "The IT Act needs to be strengthened as things such as ransomware are still not covered in it. There have been leaks in Aadhaar which is again a major security risk. So the legal and policy framework need to be in place going," said Pavan Duggal, cyber law expert and an advocate in the Supreme Court.

The government said that a cyber coordination centre was likely be set up in New Delhi by June this year. Nearly a dozen companies in and about 18 systems of the Andhra Pradesh (AP) police were affected in the global Government and private cyber security experts were pressed into service to decrypt the affected systems.

CERT-In had issued an advisory stating what precautions should be taken to keep systems and servers secure and updated. It was working closely with various nodal agencies to assess vulnerabilities in government systems.

The government has also given directives to banks to carry out routine technology audits. It is also setting around 10 standardisation testing and quality certification (STQC) centres, in states including from Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Chattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

A mass recruitment drive was also intiated to hire around 111 cyber experts in the country. Moreover, the governement also plans to work with private companies to strengthen cyber security across sectors. "Cyber security drills and auditing for assessment of cyber security preparedness of organisations in government and critical sectors are being done," the government said.

The Centre has also approved an outlay of Rs 100 crore to a project to clean botnets on real time basis, besides mulling changes in the IT Act under the watchful eye of IT secretary Aruna Sundarajan.