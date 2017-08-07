GST regime: E-way bill system may deter smooth flow of goods

The electronic way (e-way) bill system, expected to be put in place by October 1, can potentially turn out to be a hassle for industry if human intervention is not minimised. Although there will be no check posts, random surveillance by tax officials may deter seamless movement of goods and services across borders. According to tax experts, the surveillance squad of the state or Centre manning the highways may lead to harassment and delays if not kept in check. In the 20th GST (goods and services tax) Council meeting chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday, it ...