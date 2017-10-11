India to lose fastest-growing economy tag? IMF, ADB slash growth forecast

Demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) seem set to hamper India's growth in 2017-18. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is the latest to trim its 2017-18 economic growth forecast for India. Even as raised its economic growth projections for most major economies, it did the opposite for India. Also, its projection of 6.7 per cent growth for India is lower the 6.8 per cent for China. That means, sees India losing its tag of the fastest-growing major economy.

“The growth projection for 2017-18 has been revised down to 6.7 per cent, reflecting still lingering disruptions associated with the currency exchange initiative introduced in November 2016, as well as transition costs related to the launch of the GST in July 2017,” said in its World Economic Outlook released on the occasion of the Fund-Bank annual meeting in Washington on Tuesday.





Here is a list who expects what economic growth rate for India in 2017-18: Earlier, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) had also lowered India’s growth forecast for the current financial year, amid the impact of GST and demonetisation. Even the (ADB) had slashed India’s GDP growth forecast citing weakness in private consumption, manufacturing output and business investment. The had reduced its estimate to 7 per cent.

projected India to grow at 6.7 per cent in 2017 and 7.4 per cent in 2018, which are 0.5 and 0.3 percentage points less than the projections earlier this year, respectively.

The (ADB) also slashed India’s GDP growth forecast for the current financial year to 7 per cent from 7.4 per cent.

In 2017-18, India's growth is forecast to be 6.7 per cent compared to June projection of 7.3 per cent, as per the Interim Economic Outlook. In contrast, China’s economy got a 0.2 per cent lift from its earlier assessment to 6.8 per cent for 2017.

