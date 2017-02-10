Industrial production contracts 0.4% in December

Industrial output fell 0.4% in December from a year earlier, driven down by a contraction in consumer and production, government data showed on Friday.

A month back, industrial production belied all expectations of huge adverse impact of with the index rising to a 13-month high of 5.7% in November against a contraction of 1.8% in the previous month.

The cumulative growth of the country's factory output for the April-December period was 0.3%, much lower as compared to the cumulative growth of 3.2 % during the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Manufacturing, which constitutes three-fourth of the index feel by 2 % as compared to the 5.5% rise in November. Electricity generation was up by 6.3 % as against a 9% rise in November. Similarly, mining rose by 5.2 % in December as against a 4% rise in the previous month.

Similar to the main index, also fell by 3 %. After declining by huge percentage each of the previous 12 months, had seen a spurt of 15% in November. It had declined almost 27% in October. sector is highly volatile in

In November, economists had said the figures did not reveal the true picture of the economy. "The base year has not been updated," Crisil Chief Economist had said, arguing the data represented a "false positive".

"This implies that the growth rate indicated is too high. It was expected to be in the negative zone as November was the first month to have captured the impact of demonetisation," Joshi had said.

The sharp rise was also due to statistical illusion - low industrial numbers in November 2015, which is called base effect in a technical jargon - and a sharp reversal of a 12-month declining trend in

The index had fallen by 1.8 % in October. Economists argue that month-to-month calculations based on the data is too volatile and it cannot be used to make long-term projections.