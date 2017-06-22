TRENDING ON BS
World steel output in May jumps to 143 million tonnes
Paper mills seek dumping duty

India has 15.2 million tonnes of paper and newsprint manufacturing capacity

Dilip Kumar Jha  |  Mumbai 

Paper mills have urged the government to impose anti-dumping duty on imports of paper and newsprint to protect the local industry.

India imported 3 million tonnes of paper and newsprint in 2016-17, up from 2.61 million tonnes a year ago. In value terms, imports rose from Rs 12,284 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 13,937 crore a year later.

Imports from ASEAN countries have grown at 24.54 per cent a year to 344,700 tonnes in 2016-17.

"The conventional markets for Chinese and Indonesian exporters are the US and the EU. In both these markets anti-dumping or anti-subsidy tariffs have been imposed on import of paper and paperboard to protect their domestic industries," said Rohit Pandit, secretary-general, Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA).

India has 15.2 million tonnes of paper and newsprint manufacturing capacity, which is not fully utilised. The mill-delivered cost of wood in India is $30-40 more per tonne than in other Asian countries. 

"Under the India-ASEAN free trade agreement, import duties on almost all tariff lines under paper and paperboard have been progressively reduced. From a base rate of 10 per cent, the basic customs duty came down to nil with effect from January 2014. Under the India-South Korea agreement, the basic customs duty has been progressively reduced and will be nil with effect from January 2018," Pandit said.

