Public transport should be self-sustainable, not beg for subsidy: DMRC MD

In a Q&A with Business Standard, Mangu Singh justifies the 50% hike on some Delhi Metro routes

Arindam Majumder & Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Metro's fares have been increased after eight years, with a 50 per cent hike on some routes. While there is an opinion that such a hike defeats the purpose of a public transport system. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) MD Mangu Singh explains Arindam Majumder & Shreya Jai that a massive hike in input cost made the fare revision necessary. Edited excerpts: The fare has been raised by almost 50 per cent. How would you justify such a hike for a public transport system? We have no option, no authority rather. The fare fixation is not in the hands of DMRC. There is mechanism ...

>Delhi Metro's fare has been increased after 8 years and it has increased by 50 percent on some routes. While there is an opinion that such a hike defeats the purpose of a public transport syste,. Delhi Metro rail Corporation (DMRC) MD Mangu Singh explains Arindam Majumder & Shreya Jai that a massive hike in input cost made the fare revision necessary. Edited excerpts:The fare has been raised by almost 50 percent. How would you justify the hike for a public transport system?We have no option, no authority rather. The fare fixation is not in the hands of DMRC. There is mechanism provided in the Act so that there is no arbitrary increase by DMRC. The committee is headed by a sitting or retired judge and one member each from central and state government, of an Additional Secreatry rank. So it's a very high level committee and it considers proposal by DMRC and after deliberation after feedback from public, they decide. Also, it's not exactly what we had asked for.So what was DMRC's
