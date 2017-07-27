SC allows settlement between parties even after case is admitted under IBC

In a recent decision, the used its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to record consent between Lokhandwala Kataria and Nisus Finance and Investment Manager. This was a case under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) filed by the former after losing the case in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). The financial creditor, Nisus Finance and Investment Manager LLP, had filed a case in the NCLT, which was admitted, after which, there was an appeal in the appellate tribunal by the debtor.

In this case, the appeal was to withdraw the insolvency petition as the debtor had consented to pay up its dues. However, refused to admit the petition by stating that an application can only be withdrawn before being admitted by the tribunal.

This is not the first time since the inception of the code that the threat of insolvency has brought the debtor in line. An expert in insolvency narrated an incident where the corporate debtor agreed to pay his dues the moment the creditor planned to file for insolvency.

In the case of Inox Wind, too, the company went in for an out-of-court settlement. The matter is with the NCLAT, where it will be heard in full as the does not allow parties to withdraw applications after the case is admitted by the court.

Some say that this decision could have repercussions on other cases as well. One insolvency professional (IP) says that if this continues to happen in many cases, only the creditor who files the insolvency application will benefit. The IP says, "What will happen to the dues of the remaining creditors? Each one will have to file separate insolvency petitions."

Pratik Datta, a consultant at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), says, "In paragraph 3 of the order, the has categorically upheld the position of law as enunciated by the Therefore, Rule 8 of the I&B (Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2016, continues to apply to all pending cases. In other words, an application for corporate insolvency resolution cannot be withdrawn under any circumstances once has admitted such an application. Rule 8 seems to permit applications to be filed and then withdrawn any time before admission by This may incentivise some creditors to file applications in only as a pressure tactic to bring the corporate debtor to the negotiating table. While this may be useful against some recalcitrant debtors, it also creates additional workload for Given the growing pressure on and NCLAT, policymakers need to reconsider if this is the best use of the tribunal members' valuable time."