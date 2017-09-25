Additional funds may go to housing, MNREGA to generate jobs, spur growth

Looking at multiple options to spur growth and generate jobs, the Centre is zeroing in on housing and social sector schemes, besides focusing on women’s self-help groups. Though all of these measures might not come at one go, officials said the steps, if implemented, could augment economic growth, create jobs, and generate additional consumption demand mainly in the semi-urban and rural areas. One way to generate demand, they said, could be to increase spending under the flagship Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to create extra ...