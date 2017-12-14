Tired of relentless Aadhaar-linking calls? Complain on this website now

Following the government’s order to link bank accounts and mobile phone connections with Aadhaar, and mobile operators have started sharing the communications with their customers highlighting the last dates to complete the activity.





In other words, it is a petition website where you can register your complaints against being harassed over Aadhaar-linking, has received over 3,000 emails since going live on Wednesday.



Nikhil Pahwa, the founder of Medianama.com, is also part of the team behind speakforme-.in. "If all your services are linked to it, then becomes a kill switch. You can be disconnected by the government for no reason. There is also the issue of mass surveillance, when is used along with NATGRID, which is a surveillance system the government is setting up," Pahwa told Times of India. However, with the pending petitions against the government’s decision in the Supreme Court, the repeated notifications received by the consumers from and telecommunication service providers are often termed as misleading and inappropriate.Therefore, a new online portal has come up that allows consumers to file the petition directly with the concerned authorities, banks, mobile operators and government officials. Dubbed as ‘Speak for Me’, the online portal allows the consumer to select the service – Banks, mobile operators, Members of Parliament and government service provider (PAN, LPG) – and directly send the petition in the form of e-mail.

Here is how to sign the petition and send it:

Step 1: Go to ‘Speak for Me’ online portal by clicking

Go to ‘Speak for Me’ online portal by clicking here

Step 2: In the main menu, select the service for which you want to raise the petition



Step 3: Fill in the required fields and select the e-mail service provider to send the message