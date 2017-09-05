Trai recommends delicensing of some spectrum for M2M services

In order to facilitate the smooth roll-out of machine-to-machine (M2M) communications utilising licence exempt airwaves, sectoral regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has recommended delicensing of a chunk of in a few bands.

The telecom regulator in its recommendations on "spectrum, roaming and quality of service related requirements in communications" said allocation should be technology and service neutral and no separate band should be allocated exclusively for services.

However, in order to facilitate the smooth roll-out of services utilising "licence exempt spectrum, 1 MHz of at 868 MHz (867-868) and a chunk of 6 MHz of at 915-935 MHz is recommended to be delicensed. Delicensng the V-band (57-64 GHz) as recommended by the authority on various occasions may be done on priority."

is the basis for automated information exchange between machines and can impact various industry verticals like smart city, smart grid, smart water, smart transportation, smart health etc. The government has also recognized the potential of and emphasized the same in 2012.

Regarding the issue of data security and privacy in M2M, the authority will issue comprehensive recommendations after due deliberations on the issues highlighted through the consultation paper on "privacy, security and ownership of data in the telecom sector."

said that regulatory authorities whose sector would get impacted by communications like Trai, Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, National Highways Authority of India, Inland Waterways Authority of India, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission etc and Ministry of Law and Justice should be members in apex body formed by Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

service providers should register with and all access service providers and unified licence holders using licenced shall be allowed to provide services.

All unified licence virtual network operators shall be accordingly be allowed to provide connectivity and may amend the licence condition for the same.