Why the second depression in Arabian Sea in 125 years may be a damp squib

A low-pressure area formed in the near the equator on March 10 has transformed into a depression in the southeastern Arabian Sea, and is travelling in the northwestern direction towards Lakshadweep islands. The phenomenon gave rains in and (TN). The coastal port city of Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, very close to the southern tip, received 20 cm of rain, its highest daily precipitation ever, on March 13, 2018. The depression is about to weaken soon, according to the latest bulletin from the (IMD). A similar but powerful phenomenon in December 2017 had resulted in a deluge in the financial capital Mumbai, causing substantial damaged property. The strength of the current depression in the is low, and is weakening further, with little probability of damage or extreme weather. Low-pressure area, depression, cyclonic storm (cyclone) and severe cyclonic storm are the stages of a cyclone in increasing order of strength measured essentially in moisture content and resulting wind speeds. Though formation of a depression is a normal phenomenon in the pre-monsoon (March–May) and post-monsoon (October–December) periods, there has been only one such instance of formation and dissipation in the in the past 125 years; and this one is only the second one after 1925 in recorded history. There have been seven instances of depression formation in the month of March during the last 125 years (1891-2016), of which six have dissipated in the The chances of depressions and increase as warming increases over the summer months. As against seven occurrences in March, there have been 42 above the level of depression in April, and as many as 125 in May in the 1891-2016 period. Warmer sea surface temperature (SST) in the and about five to six other factors make the Bay the natural physical path for travelling of low pressure areas, depressions and In between the two seas around the peninsula, the Bay has seen 130 depressions in 125 years, while the has witnessed 42. While SST and are parameters that decide the course of the depression, vorticity (that gives the moisture rotational ability), wind shear (variation in wind speeds at different altitudes from sea level), sea stability and the Coriolis force (the apparent force due to earth’s rotation that gives the low-pressure area its spin) are the atmospheric parameters. But meteorologists say it is the ocean heat content, or the energy (in joules) contained in the upper layer of the ocean or sea, that is responsible for this particular depression to take the route this time. Heat content in the has been rising faster in the last decade than that it did in the past. There has been an increase in extreme weather events, that of more than average daily rainfall and reduction in number of rainy days, effectively concentrating the same amount of rainfall in less number of days, a substantial number of research studies have shown recently. Rapidly rising oceanic heat content, like never before, is a cause to worry in the light of climate change. Ranjan Kelkar, a former Director General of the India Meteorological Department, who served between 1998 and 2003, said that this instance, though being the first in recorded history, is nothing abnormal. “There are a set of conditions to be satisfied for the formation of a tropical cyclone in the Even when all conditions are met, a cyclone is not a certainty. On the contrary, a cyclone can manifest itself even in the situation when some pre-conditions are overbearing over others,” he said. The depression, with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, currently stands located about 340 km west-southwest of Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, it will weaken before it assumes a role of a deep depression, a situation where wind speeds cross 65 kmph. “There is low probability for further intensification of the system into deep depression. It is likely to weaken gradually over southeast and adjoining east-central after 24hours,” says the bulletin. Subsequent moisture incursion into the would most probably give light rains on the coast and the interiors. The regional meteorological centre at has forecast isolated showers in the coastal and interior Maharashtra. and southern have already witnessed rains from March 12 till date. According to some meteorologists, minor damage to small hutments and trees in Lakshadweep is possible. Weather scientists say that though this is unusual, unprecedented weather phenomena do occur time and again in nature. or are normal weather phenomena forming in the in the March-May and October-November periods in any particular year, and dissipating their energy in the form of wind and rain either in the or in the The attracts more due to its inherent characteristics. Of the 174 instances of pre-monsoon turning into a depression, 130 have dissipated in the Bay of Bengal, as against 42 in the and two on land. The water surface in the has an upper layer of fresh water due to a continuous discharge of freshwater from Ganga and Brahmaputra. This results in more warming as well as addition of moisture for cyclonogenesis—or formation of cyclone. Further, among other equally important factors, the vertical wind shear is low in Bay of Bengal, or the variation in wind speed at various altitudes over the bay is lesser than that over the One more unusual thing about the current depression is that it was formed very close to the equator, at latitude 1.7 deg North. Though the equatorial seas get heated up more rapidly, the spin required for cyclone formation is weak near the equator. Transport & forwarding expenses

In the last 125 years, cyclonic systems (above level of depression) formed in March-May

(A) According to where it dissipated

Arabian Sea Bay of Bengal Land 43 129 2

March April May 7 42 125

Year Ocean heat content in 10^22 joules 2008 1.768 2009 1.845 2010 2.961 2011 3.423 2012 3.558 2013 4.268 2014 3.998 2015 4.046 2016 4.626 2017 2.956

(B) According to the monthOceanic and Atmospheric Administration, USA