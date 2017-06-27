TRENDING ON BS
With focus on pushing strategic ties, Modi and Trump meet at White House

Before the meeting, US sent a strong message to Pakistan by declaring Salahuddin a global terrorist

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Narendra Modi with Donald Trump and Melania Trump at White House
US President Donald Trump (left) and First Lady Melania Trump (right) receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting at White House on June 27. Photo: Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi early Tuesday morning met US President Donald Trump for their first summit, with a focus on pushing strategic ties amid the US’ strong message to Pakistan by declaring Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin a global terrorist.
 
In a special gesture, Trump and the first lady Melania came out on the South Portico of the White House to receive Modi. The US’ first couple warmly welcomed Modi and they were seen exchanging pleasantries and having a brief interaction before going inside the White House.


 
As the two leaders sat for a meeting, Modi expressed gratitude to Trump and the first lady for the warm welcome extended to him. He said the welcome extended to him was a welcome to 1.25 billion people of India.
The prime minister said Trump had been paying attention to India’s growth march and economic progress. He recalled that Trump had visited India in 2014 before he became the US President and made nice comments.
 
Among the issues on the table for the Trump-Modi meet are counter-terrorism cooperation, defence partnership, global cooperation, trade and energy.
 
The tone for the first summit meeting was set by the US State Department declaring Salahuddin, the chief of Kashmiri militant group Hizbul Mujahideen, a 'global terrorist', just a few hours earlier.
 
The State Department action sent out a strong message against the terrorism that emanates from Pakistan and hurts India.
 
Ahead of the meeting, Modi had said in an article published in the Wall Street Journal that the logic of the Indo-US strategic ties was “incontrovertible” and the two countries has an overriding interest in securing the world from terrorism, radical ideologies and non-traditional security threats. 

