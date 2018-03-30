JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Credit to MSME rises amid muted growth; personal loans jump 20.4% in Feb
Business Standard

With potato output less than last year, prices are higher, say traders

Bengal's production is around nine million tonnes

Namrata Acharya 

potato

With potato output less than last year, prices are higher, say traders. Wholesale prices in West Bengal are around Rs 1,000 a quintal, against Rs 400-450 a quintal last year. The state is the second largest producer of potato, after Uttar Pradesh. Production in UP is down by 20 per cent, said Ajit Shah, a wholesale dealer; prices are around Rs 1,300 a quintal. “The season for potato cultivation is over and all the demand will be met from cold storages,” said Shah.

Bengal's production is around nine million tonnes, against about 11 mt last year. Total production in the country is 40-45 mt in a year.
First Published: Fri, March 30 2018. 02:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements