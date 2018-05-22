Karnataka LIVE updates: Speaker from Congress, name to be disclosed soon

Speaker for Karnataka Assembly will be from Congress. Name likely to be announced by evening by local leaders, says sources, according to ANI "What is wrong in it? Why not? If people from other communities can make demands then why can't people from my community? But, in the end high command will decide," says R Roshan Baig, Congress MLA on Muslim organisations demanding that he be made Deputy CM A group of Muslim organisations brief media, demand that either 7-time Congress MLA Roshan Baig or some other leader from muslim community be made the Deputy CM in the new government in Karnataka. D K Shivakumar on issue of Deputy CM: "I don't want to show my strength. I don't want to show my numbers. I have faith in Rahul Gandhi & Sonia Gandhi. We all believe in one man resolution,that is the party high command. They will take a call on who has to be what." Most of the leaders, other than BJP leaders, will attend oath taking ceremony tomorrow. Rahul Ji, Ghulam Nabi Aazad, Maywati Ji, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Chandrababu Naidu, Stalin, several people are coming, says Karnataka Chief Minister-designate HD Kumaraswamy BJP's practice of losing elections but forming govt, this trend has stopped in Karnataka. Pinarayi Vijayan and I will attend the oath taking ceremony of HD Kumaraswamy tomorrow, says Sitaram Yechury, CPI-M Eminent politicians who will be attending Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in: United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi Congress President Rahul Gandhi Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijay Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejaswi Yadav Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M K Stalin

A day ahead of his swearing-in, Karnataka Chief Minister-designate H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday visited the Hindu holy towns of Dharmasthala and Sringeri to pray for the success of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government. Kumaraswamy will take oath on Wednesday at 4:30 pm at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru. Governor Vajubhai Vala will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Kumaraswamy, according to a government release.

The swearing-in was earlier scheduled to be held on Monday but was later postponed as it coincided with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary.

JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy returned to the southern state after a day-long visit on Monday to Delhi to discuss government formation and ministerial berth sharing between the coalition partners with leaders and

The details of the meeting were not divulged but sources have reportedly said the demanded two posts for Deputy Chief Ministers — one for a Dalit and the other for a Lingayat, 12 for ministers and one for the Speaker. However, Kumaraswamy said the matter will be finalised when the two sides sit together on Tuesday in Bengaluru.





ALSO READ: Karnataka: Kumaraswamy responds to Shah's 'unholy Cong-JD(S) alliance' jibe Kumaraswamy had also met Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief in New Delhi and discussed plans of putting in place a and JD(S) coalition government. The JD-S contested the Karnataka election in a pre-poll alliance with the BSP and later had a post-poll tie-up with the Congress.





Eminent politicians who will be attending Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in: United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijay, Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejaswi Yadav, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M K Stalin Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy has asked party cadres not to erect banners, flexi boards and burst crackers as they would harm the environment, a party official said, according to PTI.

Kumaraswamy was invited by Governor Vajubhai Vala to take the reins of power after the three-day Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government collapsed last Saturday with B S Yeddyurappa, unable to muster the required number for a majority, stepping down as the chief minister without facing the floor test in the state assembly.

The May 12 threw up a hung verdict with emerging as the single largest party with 104 seats.

The Congress was next with 78 and the JD(S) followed with 37. The BSP has one MLA and two seats went to Independents.