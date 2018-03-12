Election 2016

Tripura elections 2018

Congress' Northeast woes: Vote share down 13% since 2014; BJP's up 23%

From winning an average of 1.5 seats in the six states' elections between 2009 and 2014, the BJP has won an average of 23.5 seats here since

Verdict 2017
GUJARAT
[182 / 182]
party
lead
won
BJP+
0
99
CONGRESS+
0
77
OTHERS+
0
6
HIMACHAL
[66 / 68]
party
lead
won
BJP+
0
44
CONGRESS+
1
20
OTHERS+
1
2

PM Modi coins new slogan: 'Jeetega bhai jeetega, vikas hi jeetega' ahead of election results

New Delhi, Dec 18 (ANI): In view of the trends/re...

Watch: BJP leaders felicitate PM Modi for victory in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh
I bow down to people for choosing path of development: PM Modi
Gujarat election results: It was moral win for party, says Congress
Congress, AAP-backed Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani sweeps Vadgam

Modi, Narendra Modi, Gujarat Elections, BJP

Why the Gujarat election is crucial for both BJP and Congress

Hardik Patel, Gujpoll

Police registers FIR against Hardik for conducting roadshow sans permission

Party workers outside the BJP headquarter, in New Delhi

BJP wins 44 out of 68 seats in Himachal with best vote share ever

Parliament

Govt could pass Finance, Fugitive Economic Offenders bills amid din

