Most Common and Popular Cosmetic Surgeries

Cosmetic surgeries to enhance one’s appearance are growing in popularity with each passing year. With looks becoming increasingly important in today’s society more and more people are opting for these surgeries. Until few years back these surgeries were popular amongst women but now an increasing number of men are also opting for the same. Today the most popular are:



- is removal of fat reserves; it is done through a tiny suction tube that is inserted after making a small incision that leaves a scar invisible to the naked eye. It is a surgical and aesthetic procedure intended to permanently remove the fat accumulated in certain areas of the body especially thighs, belly, back, arms, calves, ankles, knees and more. For a majority of people the procedure takes between 20 minutes and 1 hour.



- is the surgical procedure which is done to increase the volume of the breasts or to change the shape of the breasts. is classified both as part of cosmetic surgery and also as is done through a small incision. There are three types of incisions for this operation namely periareolar, along the mammary areola area; axillary, in the hollow of the armpit; sub-mammary, in the crease under the breast.



- is a special type of mastoplasty, the purpose of which is to reduce the size of the breast so that it becomes smaller, firmer and more proportional to the rest of the body. is mostly classified as part of the cosmetic surgery because its purpose is mostly to enhance the looks of a woman.



- is the modification of the structure of the nose (bone and cartilage) in order to obtain the desired proportions. is one of the most popular and sought out after cosmetic surgery.



- is an operation that eliminates pockets of fat and excess skin on the eyelids, this in turn rejuvenate the face and erases the tired look. During an incision is made in a natural fold in the hollow of the eyelid, the resulting scar is invisible to the naked eyes. Through this incision, excess skin is removed and also muscle and fat that are responsible for swelling near the nose. The entire procedure lasts between 45 minutes and 1 hour and is carried out under local anaesthesia.



- is the reduction of the abdomen or belly just above the pubic area. The procedure consists of tending and fortifying the abdominal wall along with removal of excess fat and skin in a way that the abdomen becomes flatter.



- Face lift consists of tightening the skin, correcting body parts such as neck, chin, cheekbones, eye area and more with the aim of giving the patient a younger look and a smoother face without wrinkles.



- is reshaping of the ear. The procedure involves reducing the amplitude of the auricular pavilions keeping the natural aspect of the ears intact.



- involves redistribution of the hair follicles all over the scalp, in order to overcome hair loss. The surgeon extracts a portion of hair located at the nape of the neck and transplanting the follicles one by one to desired locations.

