Putin wins 6th term: Xi congratulates him; only Stalin ruled Russia longer
Cambridge Analytica data breach: FB reviews political strategist's role

The company said in a statement that it was trying to determine the accuracy of allegations

Reuters 

Facebook said on Sunday it was conducting a “comprehensive internal and external review” to determine if the personal data of 50 million users that was reported to be misused by a political consultant still existed. The company said in a statement that it was trying to determine the accuracy of allegations that a researcher gave the firm Cambridge Analytica inappropriately obtained Facebook user data starting in 2014. In the statement from Paul Grewal, a Facebook vice president and deputy general counsel, the company said it was committed to “vigorously enforcing our policies to protect people’s information.”
First Published: Mon, March 19 2018. 09:13 IST

