Alphabet Inc's on Wednesday launched a range of products, including an upgraded Chromebook named Pixelbook, Home Mini and second generation of Pixel smartphones.

Pixelbook, priced at $999, is the first laptop powered by Assistant and will support Snap Inc's Snapchat, the company said. It would be available in stores from Oct. 31 Home Mini would be priced at $49 in the United States and would rival Amazon.com Inc's Echo Dot.