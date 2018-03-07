Sri Lanka PM Ranil says Buddhist extremists sabotaging peace; mosque burnt

6. Cricket series unaffected, India lose first match to Sri Lanka: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the meanwhile announced that the ongoing series will go on as scheduled. The Indian cricket team's security has been beefed up by adding an extra layer of protection to the players, the The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the meanwhile announced that the ongoing series will go on as scheduled. The Indian cricket team's security has been beefed up by adding an extra layer of protection to the players, the Sri Lankan government is said to have told the BCCI. Top BCCI office-bearer and senior Congress politician Rajiv Shukla told news agency PTI that the neighbouring country has said that "there's nothing to worry about".

7. Sri Lankan stocks take the hit: The Sri Lankan stock market took a hit from the ongoing violence as shares closed at a three-week low amid fear among investors that the situation might get worse. Worried domestic investors are said to be waiting to see the response of their foreign counterparts before making a decision.

8. Political uncertainty in Sri Lanka: The island country's two major political parties decided to continue in the ruling coalition last week, allaying fears of a government collapse. President Maithripala Sirisena reshuffled his cabinet last week, appointing his prime minister as the law and order minister after the governing coalition suffered a series of defeats in local polls earlier this month.

9. History of Sinhala-Muslim tensions: Out of the island nation's 21 million population, Buddhist Sinhalese make up for nearly 75 per cent, 13 per cent are Hindus while Muslim community makes up for around 10 per cent. Tensions have been simmering between the two communities over the past four years, with some hardline Buddist groups alleging that Muslims are forcing people to convert to Islam and vandalising Buddhist archaeological sites.

Four years back, Buddist mobs shouting anti-Muslim slogans and armed with gas bombs descended on a mosque. The riot killed four people and left 80 injured. It was followed by a protest march by a Buddhist group, Bodu Bala Sena. President Maithripala Siresena had vowed to probe the anti-Muslim riots after assuming power in 2015, but no major progress has been made as yet.

10. United Nations' response: According to a Xinhua report, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman will visit Sri Lanka this week as planned while the country is in a The UN representative will try to stitch a dialogue among civil society groups, religious groups and the government to help restore peace, according to a UN spokesperson.