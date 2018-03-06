Chinese space station carrying toxic fuel to crash on Earth: Facts to know

China's first space station is expected to come crashing down to Earth within weeks, but scientists have not been able to predict where the 8.5-tonne module will hit, a media report said on Tuesday. The US-funded Aerospace Corporation estimates Tiangong-1 will re-enter the atmosphere during the first week of April. The says the module will come down between March 24 and April 19, the Guardian report said. In 2016, admitted that it had lost control of Tiangong-1 and would be unable to perform a controlled re-entry. Aerospace in a statement said that there was "a chance that a small amount of debris" from the module will survive re-entry and hit the Earth. "If this should happen, any surviving debris would fall within a region that is a few hundred kilometres in size," said Aerospace, a research organisation that advises government and private enterprise on space flight. It warned that the space station might be carrying a highly toxic and corrosive fuel called on board. The statement said the module is expected to re-enter somewhere between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitudes. Tiangong-1's landing platform... The chances of re-entry were slightly higher in northern China, the Middle East, central Italy, northern Spain and the northern states of the US, New Zealand, Tasmania, parts of South America and southern Africa. However, Aerospace insisted the chance of debris hitting anyone living in these nations was tiny. The Tiangong-1 or Heavenly Palace lab was launched in 2011 and described as a "potent political symbol" of China, reports the Guardian. It was used for both manned and and visited by China's first female astronaut, Liu Yang, in 2012. This is not the first time a space station will come hurtling to Earth In 1991 the Soviet Union's 20-tonne Salyut 7 space station crashed to Earth while still docked to another 20-tonne spacecraft called Cosmos 1686. They broke up over Argentina, scattering debris over the town of Capitan Bermudez. Nasa's 77-tonne Skylab space station came hurtling to Earth in an almost completely in 1979, with some large pieces landing outside Perth in Western Australia. Tiangong-1 Tiangong-1 is China’s first space laboratory. With a mass of some 8.5 metric tons, it measures approximately 34 feet (10.4 meters) long and has a diameter of about 11 feet (3.4 meters).

The laboratory was launched on Sept. 29, 2011. Nine months later, in June of 2012, three Chinese taikonauts docked their Shenzhou-9 spacecraft to the station for the first time. The module was visited again in June 2013 when the Shenzhou-10 spacecraft transported another trio of taikonauts.