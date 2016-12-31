BSE IPO may hit markets in early Jan next year

Bankers are looking at pricing the issue at about Rs 500 apiece

Bankers are looking at pricing the issue at about Rs 500 apiece

Asia’s oldest bourse, BSE, has completed its roadshows abroad for the coming Initial Public Offer (IPO) of equity. It says it expects approval soon from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). “We got a decent response from overseas investors and are currently marketing the offering to domestic investors,” said an involved investment banker. The exchange has indicted it wishes to hit the market next month. BSE had filed its draft prospectus with the regulator in early September. About 29.95 million shares that were tendered during the offer for ...

Ashley Coutinho