BSE Smallcap, Midcap index under pressure; down 2%

Shares of mid and smallcap companies were under pressure with the S&P BSE Midcap and S&P BSE Smallcap index were down up to 2% on profit booking. At 02:31 PM; the S&P BSE Smallcap (down 2% or 383 points at 19,664) and the S&P BSE Midcap index (down 1.5% or 273 points 17,856) were down 2%, as compared to a marginal 0.1% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex on Tuesday. From the recent low on December 13, 2017, the smallcap (up 11%) and midcap (up 8%) had outperformed the Sensex, which gained 5% during the period till Monday. Uttam Galva Steels, Indosolar, Jaypee Infratech, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC), Kaya, Subex, Unitech, Electrosteel Castings and Equitas Holdings from smallcap index were down more than 7%. National Aluminium Company, Federal Bank, IDFC Bank, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and IDBI Bank from midcap index down in the range of 5% to 8% on BSE. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) dipped 11% to Rs 481 on BSE after the company said that it has indefinitely closed its TDI-II plant at Dahej following leakage. Federal Bank slipped 7% to Rs 104 after the private sector lender’s gross and net non-performing assets in December quarter (Q3FY18) rose sequentially. During the quarter, the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 2.52% from 2.39% at the end of the second quarter of current fiscal. Net NPAs of the bank stood at 1.36% as against 1.32% reported in the September quarter (Q2FY18). V. TODAY NETW.
COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE LOSS(%) G N F C 485.00 540.55 -10.3 NATL. ALUMINIUM 79.40 86.65 -8.4 UNITECH 8.58 9.31 -7.8 FEDERAL BANK 105.30 113.25 -7.0 CAPITAL FIRST 788.15 847.60 -7.0 S A I L 93.10 100.10 -7.0 EQUITAS HOLDINGS 153.00 164.40 -6.9 H F C L 32.35 34.75 -6.9 T. 431.00 462.50 -6.8 BOMBAY DYEING 265.20 283.50 -6.5 IDFC BANK 60.10 64.25 -6.5 JP ASSOCIATES 21.55 23.00 -6.3 DISH TV 73.30 78.20 -6.3 HIND. CONSTRUCT. 39.60 42.20 -6.2 PHILLIPS CARBON 1341.95 1429.20 -6.1 I D F C 60.15 64.05 -6.1 EROS INTL. MEDIA 231.25 246.10 -6.0 IDBI BANK 59.35 62.95 -5.7 WELSPUN CORP 174.65 185.20 -5.7 INDBULL. REALEST. 241.90 256.50 -5.7 Latest price on BSE in Rs at 02:52 PM Top loser among the S&P BSE 500 index
