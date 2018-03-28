Buy Godrej Agrovet, JM Financial: Prabhudas Lilladher

JUST IN
Nifty outlook and few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher.

Vaishali Parekh 

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Nifty outlook and few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher: NIFTY VIEW Nifty maintained the positive run for the second day but only a decisive move above the 10,250-10,300 range would bring about a positive conviction and we can anticipate further upward rally. As said earlier, the level of 9,950 would act a important support level. However, the support for the day is seen at 10,120 while resistance is seen at 10,240.

Being the expiry of F&O Derivative segment, we anticipate volatility in the market. BUY GODREJ AGROVET CMP : Rs 650.75 TARGET : Rs 710 STOP LOSS : Rs 620 The stock has formed a higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart taking support at the significant 34 WMA and is showing a positive bias and with the RSI indicating a trend reversal, the chart looks attractive for further rise from here on. We anticipate the stock to scale upwards till 710 levels and with good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 710 keeping a stop loss of 620. BUY JM FINANCIAL CMP : Rs 132.10 TARGET : Rs 152 STOP LOSS : Rs 116 The stock has witnessed a gradual correction from the peak of 170 to bottom out at 115 levels and now currently a recovery mode is in the process to signify strength and potential to carry on the momentum to further heights. The RSI has indicated a trend reversal from the oversold zone to signify a positive bias. With good volume activity seen, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 152 keeping a stop loss of 116. Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
First Published: Wed, March 28 2018. 08:05 IST

