Buy Granules, Biocon and Apollo Tyres: Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:

NIFTY VIEW:

Nifty is now very likely to re-test the previous high as technically we see signs of improvement as RSI has bounced back from oversold and getting into a trend. The support for the week is seen at 9,820 while resistance is seen at 10,130.

BUY

CMP: Rs 121.80

TARGET: Rs 135

STOP LOSS: Rs 114

The stock has given a correction from Rs 135.90 levels to bottom out at Rs 111 and now has gained momentum and has produced a decent positive candle in the daily chart to signify strength and potential to rise further in the coming days. The RSI indicator also has shown a trend reversal signaling a buy and is supporting our view of positive bias. With decent volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy for an upside target of Rs 135 keeping a stop loss of Rs 114.

BUY BIOCON

CMP: Rs 350.90

TARGET: Rs 378

STOP LOSS: Rs 334

The stock has been taking support at regular intervals at the levels of Rs 320 to Rs 330 and now has recovered strongly and we anticipate it to rise till Rs 375-380 levels giving a breakout above the previous peak of Rs 370. The RSI has recently indicated a trend reversal and has maintained a positive bias with potential to rise further. The volume participation has been strong and supporting our call for the stock. We recommend a buy in the stock for an upside target of Rs 378 keeping a stop loss of Rs 334.

BUY APOLLO TYRES

CMP: Rs 242.30

TARGET: Rs 268

STOP LOSS: Rs 230

The stock has given a correction from the levels of Rs 269 and now has made a bottom formation at Rs 236, and is on the rise showing positive bias with potential to still go further upward to scale new heights. The RSI has shown a positive turnaround signaling a buy and we anticipate a good move upside in the coming days. With good volume activity seen in the stock, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 268 keeping a stop loss of Rs 230.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.