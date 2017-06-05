Chicken prices rise over ban on cattle sale for slaughter: Assocham

Following the Centre's ban on the sale of for slaughter in animal markets, the prices in India have been rising and are projected to go up by 25-30 per cent in the near future on the back of likely increase in the consumption by 35-40 per cent, according to the Assocham's study.

wholesale price index has risen by 22 per cent, while that of and meat declined about 3 per cent between May 2014 and March 2017.

The production has been steadily growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10-12 per cent, while its consumption has been clocking a CAGR of 15-18 per cent since the past few years.

The study noted that between June 2013 and May 2014, there was an increase in wholesale price levels of and meat by 10 per cent, while that of declined by about nine per cent.

The ban and related controversies have come as a blessing in disguise for firms in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and other key regions, an official said.

Rising per capita incomes and growth in quick service restaurant formats are other key reasons for growing demand and consumption of meat in India.

Meanwhile, AS has suggested the government to encourage farmers to give them a level playing field against developed countries in terms of export/import market.

India should also attract foreign direct investment (FDI) opportunities in the segment, especially in areas like breeding, medication, feedstock, vertical integration and processing.

As part of its analysis, had conducted a survey of about 100 shops in different states, whereby the majority of the respondents confirmed the demand was picking up despite the onset of summer.

Most of the respondents claimed that demand and prices haven't fallen during this summer, which is against the norm, because of the ban on sale for slaughter.