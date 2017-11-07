Lupin tanks 17%, hits over 3-year low as USFDA issues warning letter

hit over three-year low, tanked 15% to Rs 880 on the BSE in noon deal trade after the company said that the US health regulator issued combined warning letter for its and (Pithampur Unit II) sites. The stock is trading at its lowest level since January 1, 2014.“The company received a warning letter issued by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) on November 6, 2017 for our formulation manufacturing facilities at and (Pithampur Unit II),” said in a BSE filing.While there will be no disruption of exiting product supplies from either of these locations, there will be a delay of new product approvals from these two facilities, it added.The company had earlier received three Form 483 observations in on April 7, 2017 and six Form 483 observations in Pitthampur (Unit II) on May 19, 2017.said it plan to address the concerns raised by the expeditiously and will work with the to resolve these issues at the earliest.At 01:22 PM; the stock was trading 14.5% lower at Rs 885 on the BSE, as compared to 0.57% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than four-fold with a combined 9.48 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.