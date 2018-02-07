MARKETS LIVE: Sensex pares gains to turn flat, Nifty hovers around 10,500

Supreme Court cancels all iron ore mining permits in Goa: TV reports The Supreme Court has quashed all iron ore mining permits in Goa, one of the country's top producing areas for the steel raw material, local television channels reported on Wednesday. Mining in the state, known for its low-quality iron ore, will stop after March 15 and new licences will need to be given, the court said. READ MORE Impact: VEDANTA KEC International soars 7% on strong Q3 results; Rs 20 billion order win KEC International has soared 7% to Rs 372 on BSE after the company announced that it has secured new orders of Rs 20.35 billion across its businesses. The company’s railways business has secured three composite orders aggregating to Rs 17.69 billion for tripling of railway lines, including laying of tracks, civil engineering, electrification, signalling and telecommunication works, in North and East India. READ MORE Nifty Realty recovers ahead of RBI Policy decision Nifty Bank extends losses ahead of RBI policy decision Sensex heatmap INTERVIEW OF THE DAY Downside for Indian markets will be limited in case of a global correction: Mark Matthews Global markets have reacted sharply to the rise in US bond yields. MARK MATTHEWS, head of research for Asia, Julius Baer Group says that right now it is premature to say global markets are entering into a bear phase. Though he remains bullish on India, he advises staying away from the mid-and small-caps. Click here for full interview

Domestic pared morning gains on Wednesday to turn flat ahead of the monetory policy decision by the Reserve Bank of India scheduled later in the day.

Investors are looking forward to the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review due at 2:30 pm IST.

The central bank in its meeting amid a global market storm, is widely expected to keep its key rate on hold on Wednesday, but toughen its rhetoric as inflation has accelerated sharply, making an increasing number of analysts see a hike this year.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Broader Asian shares trimmed some of their earlier gains as investors were unnerved by a drop in U.S. stock futures, amid lingering anxiety following steep losses in global equities over the past few days.