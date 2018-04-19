Oil marketing companies slip 2% to 4%, HPCL, BPCL hit 52-week lows

Shares of marketing companies (OMCs) were trading lower in the range of 2% to 4% on the in early morning trade on Thursday after global crude prices hit 3-year high on Wednesday.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation or (down 4% at Rs 308), Bharat Petroleum Corporation or (down 3.7% at Rs 390) and Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals or (down 3% at Rs 104) have hit their respective 52-week lows on the in intra-day trade today.

Indian Corporation (IOC) trading 2% lower at Rs 161, too quoting close to its 52-week low of Rs 159 touched on April 12, 2018.

futures jumped nearly 3% on Wednesday on a decline in US crude inventories and after sources signalled top exporter Saudi Arabia wants to see the crude price closer to $100 a barrel, the Reuters report suggested.

Brent crude futures settled at $73.48 a barrel, up $1.90, or 2.7%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained $1.95, or 2.9%, to settle at $68.47 a barrel, their highest since late 2014, added report. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT



Meanwhile, exploration & production companies such as & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), India, Aban Offshore, Jindal Drilling & Industries, Selan Exploration Technology and Hindustan Exploration were trading higher in the range of 1% to 3% on the On comparison, the S&P Sensex was trading 0.29% higher at 34,433 points.

Analysts at JP Morgan expect to report sharply lower quarter on quarter earnings in March quarter (4Q) on the absence of large inventory gains that were seen in 3Q, although inventory should still be a positive contributor. Overall underlying profitability should be solid given the improvement in marketing margins, and steady refining margins.

However from a stock price perspective, we do not expect results to have much of an impact as investor concern on the center around potential capping of fuel prices in an election year and IOCL/ investing in GAIL, the brokerage firm said in Q4 result preview.

had a weak 3Q on sharply higher DDA expense write-offs which had stood at near 4-year high. As these expenses normalize, and higher crude realizations flow through, we forecast to report 20% year on year jump in profit after tax in 4Q. stock price has de-linked from crude price as the crude rally has not flowed through to stock price, added report.