Overseas investors turn net buyers in October

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have net-turned buyers of Indian equities in October. So far this month, they have been net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,922 crore. On Wednesday, they had pumped in Rs 6,800 crore (over a billion dollars), the biggest single-day inflow since February. They followed it up with another Rs 1,700 crore worth of investment in domestic stocks on Thursday. The strong buying was after the government announced Rs 2.11 lakh-crore bank recapitalisation plan and Rs 7 lakh crore of investment in the roads sector. The announcement—made on Tuesday after market ...