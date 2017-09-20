Record average deal size lights up IPO Street

The average initial public offering (IPO) size so far this year has been the highest in the history of the domestic market aided by big-ticket offerings such as SBI Life Insurance and ICICI Lombard. A total of 23 IPOs hit the market this year and raised Rs 30,385 crore, translating into a record average deal size of Rs 1,321 crore (over $200 million). This is a 30 per cent increase over last year, and twice the average deal size for the year 2010, when the mega Coal India offering came up. Industry players say an improvement in the average deal size is a healthy sign. ...