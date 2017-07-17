RIL crosses Rs 5 lakh cr market-cap for first time in its trading history

Reliance Industries, the most valuable firm on the bourses, added another feather in its cap by crossing the Rs 5 lakh crore market-capitalisation for the first time in its trading history.

It has become the second only firm to do so after Tata Consultancy Service (TCS), which is now the second most valuable company in terms of market-capitalisation.

At 12:20 pm, the market-cap of the company stood at 5,05,970 crore on the BSE.





Also Read: Sensex rallies 1000 points in 11 days; Reliance, ITC surge most The stock gained as much as 1.8% to hit its fresh 52-week high of Rs 1558.80 on the BSE. has surged nearly 11% so far in July and over 41% year-to-date.

Meanwhile, with market-cap of Rs 4,59,630 crore, was trading 0.17% down at Rs 2,402 in the noon trade.

The oil-to- conglomerate is slated to announce its earnings for the April- (Q1) on Thursday and hold its AGM the day after. Analysts expect the focus, both in terms of the numbers and the AGM, would be on the company’s business Reliance Jio. CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL REPORT

Brokerage Motilal Oswal Securities believes may report a decline in its gross refining margin (GRM) in the

" is expected to report a decline in its in the quarter, led by narrowing light-heavy differential and inventory loss of ~USD1/bbl. While we expect subdued profitability in the refining segment, petchem profitability is likely to increase YoY/QoQ, led by improved deltas and increase in petchem volumes," said Motilal Oswal Securities in a preview report.

is the difference between raw crude price and total value of petroleum products produced by the refinery.