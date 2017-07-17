RIL crosses Rs 5 lakh cr market-cap for first time in its trading history

Reliance Industries, the most valuable firm on the bourses, added another feather in its cap by crossing the Rs 5 lakh crore market-capitalisation for the first time in its trading history.
It has become the second only firm to do so after Tata Consultancy Service (TCS), which is now the second most valuable company in terms of market-capitalisation.
At 12:20 pm, the market-cap of the company stood at 5,05,970 crore on the BSE.
Meanwhile, with market-cap of Rs 4,59,630 crore, TCS
was trading 0.17% down at Rs 2,402 in the noon trade.
Brokerage Motilal Oswal Securities believes RIL
may report a decline in its gross refining margin (GRM) in the June quarter.
"RIL
is expected to report a decline in its GRM
in the quarter, led by narrowing light-heavy differential and inventory loss of ~USD1/bbl. While we expect subdued profitability in the refining segment, petchem profitability is likely to increase YoY/QoQ, led by improved deltas and increase in petchem volumes," said Motilal Oswal Securities in a June quarter
preview report.
GRM
is the difference between raw crude price and total value of petroleum products produced by the refinery.
