Sensex down 100 pts ahead of Trump's swearing-in; telecom stocks buck trend

The benchmark indices on Friday continued to trade lower tracking cautious trade in global ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony later in the day even as China's fourth-quarter economic growth beat expectations and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen took a less hawkish policy stance.

At 11:45 am, the S&P BSE was trading at 27,207, down 101 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 8,4107, down 28 points.





Sectors and stocks



BSE Bankex and BSE Information Technology were the leading sectoral losers and shed 0.5% each.



Axis Bank was the top loser on and tanked over 6% after the private bank reported a whopping 73% decline in net profit at Rs 580 crore for the October-December quarter on account of rise in bad loans.



Among gainers, BSE Telecom index added 1.3%, led by gaines in Bharti Airtel (up 3%), Idea Cellular (up 2.6%) and GTL Infra (up 1.5%).



"Going forward, momentum traders should continue with their optimistic stance as long as 8,397-8,370 support remains unbroken. On the flipside, the immediate and strong resistance for is seen around the downside gap area of 8,460-8,510 created on November 11, 2016," said Angel Broking in a technical note.

China's Q4 GDP better-than-expected

Boosted by higher government spending and record bank lending, China's economy grew by a faster-than-expected 6.8% in the fourth quarter, giving it a solid tailwind heading into what is expected to be a turbulent 2017.

stands pat

The (ECB) announced it would maintain its negative interest rate policy and maintain a record pace of asset purchases to stimulate tepid growth amid sagging inflation.

chief Mario Draghi described the current euro zone recovery as "dampened by the sluggish pace of structural reform" and said a "very substantial degree" of monetary policy stimulus was still needed.

Fed says unwise to allow US economy to run 'hot'

With monetary policy still modestly accommodative, the US central bank should continue to raise interest rates slowly or risk harm to the recovery the Fed has sought to nurture, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday.

"I think that allowing the economy to run markedly and persistently “hot” would be risky and unwise," Yellen said at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research.

Global markets

Asian markers were trading mixed. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.2%, and looked set to end the week 0.1% lower.

Japan's Nikkei reversed earlier gains to trade flat as the yen strengthened, and was on track for a 1.1% weekly loss.

Australian stocks retreated 0.6%, heading for a 1.1% decline for the week. South Korean shares slid 0.2%, poised to end the week 0.4% lower.

China's Shanghai Composite index bucked the trend to lose 0.5%.

US stocks were restrained overnight, with the major indexes posting losses of as much as 0.4%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average down for its fourth straight session.

(With inputs from Reuters)