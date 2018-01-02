Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland up 3% post December sales

and were trading higher by 3% each, recovering from their respective intra-day lows, after they reported a strong set of numbers in 2017.was up 3% at Rs 439, its highest level since November 10, 2017 on the BSE, after the company’s commercial and passenger vehicles domestic grew 52% at 54,627 units in The company attributed strong growth due to increasing demand for vehicles across segments, new product launches and strategic customer initiatives. It had sold 35,825 units in 2016.“The commercial sector has shown good recovery after the headwinds and regulatory challenges last year. The steady production ramp-up of the new range of BS4 vehicles and continued uptick in in consumption-driven sectors have led the growth,” said in a press release.The company recorded highest ever of 14,180 units for passenger vehicles since 2012 and the retail for this month was also the highest in past 6 years, it added.was too up 3% at Rs 123 on back of two-fold jump in trading volumes. A combined 16.91 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE till 12:27 PM;The company reported a rise of 79% in its total for the month of 2017 at 19,253 units as compared with 10,731 units sold in the same month a year-ago.The medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) grew sharply by 82% to 15,950 units as compared with 8,782 units sold in November 2016. Light commercial vehicle (LCV) increased 69% to 3,303 units as compared with 1,949 units sold in the same month a year-ago.