UK Elections 2017 end in hung parliament, but Indian markets will weather the storm





Indian edged lower on Friday, in line with their Asian peers as the polls in the (UK) hinted a loss for the British Prime Minister Theresa May's ruling Conservative party that could result in a and delay talks.





Asian were trading mixed on Friday, with Nikkei, Straits Times and KOSPI marginally in the green, while Hang Seng, Taiwan Weighted and Jakarta Composite slipped 0.1% - 0.3% in intra-day deals. Back home, the S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 indices were trading around 0.2% lower each at 31,153 and 9,618 levels, respectively.

Going ahead, the reaction by financial will be seen as an important gauge of how investors look at the United Kingdom’s prospects, the impact on Indian markets, however, is likely to be limited.

Though the fall seen on Friday was warranted given the global linkages, analysts say, Indian are expected to perform better than most other emerging and developed over the long run. On the contrary, the UK poll outcome that could delay talks could work in favour of global financial markets, including India.

is a fact and the new government will have to negotiate accordingly . However, I expect these negotiations to be weaker in case May loses the election. The were never in favour of and to that extent, incrementally weaker negotiations and a possible delay will be appreciated by the The Indian will weather this storm as there is not much at stake as far as India is concerned. As best, trade negotiations with the UK will have to be reworked,” explains U R Bhat, managing director, Advisors.





Also Read: What a hung parliament means for Britain The Indian economy with a stable macro environment and government pushing through reforms, favourable monsoon forecasts and with a banking sector undergoing an overhaul, Indian have enough buffers to withstand the poll outcome in the short-term, analysts say. They expect the impact to be transitory in nature with the likely to recover soon from any knee-jerk reaction.