We don't believe IPOs were overpriced: Anuradha Thakur
Dipam will take into consideration what happened with New India and GIC Re when it comes to pricing future IPOs from insurance sector
BS Reporter Last Updated at November 13, 2017 23:21 IST
http://mybs.in/2UaLv6x
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU