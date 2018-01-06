Best scenes of 2017: Part III

Here’s the concluding part of my ongoing list of the best scenes of 2017. This time, it’s about the Indian movies I watched on big screen.

Vikram Vedha: I thought this was the instant candidate for the most-high concept movie-of-the-year award during that climactic shot when Vijay Sethupathi (Vedha) and Madhavan (Vikram) hold a gun at each other, much like the ending of all stories in Vikram Aur Betaal. Fidaa: Yes, Sai Pallavi was enthralling throughout this charming Sekhar Kammula movie as the feisty Telugu-speaking girl from Telangana. But she was ...