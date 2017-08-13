GST in electricity, construction equipment & highways

There is no denying that the goods and services tax (GST) has had a major positive impact on the infrastructure sector. The complexities associated with the plethora of existing indirect tax systems have vanished (customs, excise, value-added tax or VAT, central sales tax, entry tax, cesses, etc) and their cascading effect extinguished. There is seamless flow of credits where earlier many restrictions existed on availing and utilising them; and a single internet-based interface between all modes of the supply chain has given a fillip to transportation and logistics. This is indeed a ...