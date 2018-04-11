Making parliamentarians accountable

The 2018 Budget session of India’s Parliament concluded last week, but the manner in which its business was conducted during these seven working weeks was depressing, to say the least. This was the least productive Budget session in the past 18 years.

Even within the life of the current term of the 16th Lok Sabha, constituted in May 2014, the performance of the lower House in this Budget session was the worst. The Lok Sabha sat from January 29 to April 6, with a short three-week recess in between, but worked for only 21 per cent of its scheduled time, according to data compiled ...