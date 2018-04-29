Resolving individual insolvency cases a distant dream

The erstwhile regulatory system for liquidation or resolution or reconstruction of sick companies operated under fragmented laws. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code can be regarded as a path-breaking legislation which consolidates and amends the laws relating to insolvency of incorporated entities, partnership firms and individuals, in a time-bound manner.

In the initial phase the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code has only enforced the provision for initiating insolvency proceedings against incorporated entities. The provisions relating to insolvency for individuals and partnership ...