Something fishy about Brijgopal Loya's death

You know that building on Sansad Marg in Delhi, the big round one with the pillars and the flag? I get the feeling that a lot of people who work there think that building is a big fat nuisance, and wouldn’t it be great if we just didn’t have to deal with it. It’s not only because they’ve locked the place up and run off to beg for votes in Gujarat.

Governments have done that before. It’s because that building, which enshrines all sorts of sunny, breathable things like freedom, representation, rights, and debate, now feels like a poison pit, taking things ...