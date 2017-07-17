Replace informal occupations with formal ones

According to the Economic Review of the Directorate General of Employment and Training, Ministry of Labour, the total number of people employed in the organised sector was 29.6 million in 2011-12. In the same year, using the National Sample Survey Organisation’s Employment and Unemployment survey in India and the Census 2011 data, we estimate that the total persons employed was 303.5 million. If less than 30 million were employed in the organised sectors then the rest, that is 274 million, were employed in the unorganised sectors or on their own. Nobody is happy with ...