When economic interests take precedence

Should 'economic interests' influence a court's decision? The legal fraternity is divided on the issue

Should 'economic interests' influence a court's decision? The legal fraternity is divided on the issue

The recent Supreme Court judgment in Shivashakti Sugars Limited Vs Shree Renuka Sugar Limited has sparked a debate on whether ‘economic interests’ should influence the courts. What would have otherwise been an ordinary civil appeal has caught the attention of the legal fraternity after the apex court chose to allow a sugar factory set up in violation of statutory norms to continue operations, after hailing the ‘economic analysis of law’ approach as the best route for the judiciary to arrive at a conclusion. The case in question involved the setting up of a ...

Sayan Ghosal