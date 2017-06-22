Commercial real estate driving interest

Malad was a suburb with relatively thin population crisscrossed with creeks and mangroves

Malad was a suburb with relatively thin population crisscrossed with creeks and mangroves

With pent-up demand always in excess of supply, Mumbai’s real estate market has always been a hot investment market. High disposable income and easy availability of housing finance have led to vast residential growth in the suburbs. One such locality into which residential demand has extended significantly and gained appeal from both commercial and residential developers and investors is Malad. Malad was a suburb with relatively thin population crisscrossed with creeks and mangroves. This area now boasts of large commercial complexes, shopping malls and gated communities. ...

Ramesh Nair