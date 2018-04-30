Kavinder Gupta, described as an old RSS hand, will be the new in place of Nirmal Singh, who submitted his resignation last night, officials said. Within hours of getting sworn in as the of today sparked a controversy after he called the incident of rape of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu's Kathua a "small incident". The minister later accused the media of misinterpreting his statement. Speaking to the media, Gupta said that the is a small incident and it should not be given too much importance. "It ( and murder) was a small thing. We have to be careful in the future that such incidents are not repeated," Gupta told reporters.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav, who attended the swearing-in ceremony, said today's changes had no connection with the case. "Our government has completed three years in power so we decided to have a reshuffle in the cabinet and give an opportunity to new faces," Madhav said, according to news agency PTI.

Chief Minister congratulated the newly inducted ministers, who were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor N N Vohra at the Convention Centre in Jammu today. The function was held at the convention centre instead of the Raj Bhavan because the J&K government had already shifted its base to the summer capital of Srinagar as part of its biannual 'darbar move', under which the government functions from the two capital cities of the state for six months each.

Besides Gupta and Sharma, the new BJP faces sworn in as ministers were the MLAs from Kathua and adjoining Sambha, Rajiv Jasrotia and Devinder Kumar Manyal, respectively. The BJP also upgraded Sunil Sharma, at present minister of state for transport, to the rank of a cabinet minister. BJP legislator Shakti Raj took oath as a minister of state.

From the PDP, Pulwama MLA Mohammed Khalil Band and Sonawar MLA Mohammed Ashraf Mir took oath as ministers.

Of the eight, seven are first time ministers. Seven of the eight are cabinet ministers.

While Gupta, Sat Paul Sharma and Sunil Sharma took the oath in Hindi, Mir, Jasrotia, Manyal and Shakti Raj took the oath in English. Band took his oath in Urdu.

Slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" were heard from the audience as Sat Paul Sharma and Shakti Raj took their oath of office.

The BJP has dropped Nirmal Singh, who is likely to be the new speaker, Health Minister Bali Bhagat and minister of state Priya Sethi, the lone woman who was removed, officials said.

It ( and murder) was a small thing. We have to think over it so that such incidents are not repeated," Gupta told reporters here.

He was replying to questions on whether the ruling coalition was under pressure in the and murder case.

"Such challenges are faced by the government. It shouldn't have been given all this hype," Gupta said. He added that there was a need to ensure justice to the victim.

"We need to get the girl justice. These are some of the biggest challenges before the government today. We have given undue importance to this case, I feel, he added.

The matter was deliberately hyped, Gupta added. The case is in court, which will decide on it, he said.

An eight-year-old girl was alleged raped and brutally killed in a village in Kathua district. There was outrage and protests across the country over the crime.

Kathua ka maamla subjudice hai. Ab uspar SC tay karegi, baar baar us issue ko chhedna thik nahi hai. Is maamle ko tul dena acchi baat nahi hai. Maine ye kaha ki is tarah ke kaafi maamle hain, janbhooj kar isko bhadkane ki koshish nahin karni chahiye: Kavinder Gupta, J&K Dy CM pic.twitter.com/01jGWGXHmD — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2018

2 BJP ministers removed in J&K for attending a pro-rapist rally & a MLA who is reported to have attended the same rally is promoted as a minister. Why are the BJP/ @MehboobaMufti confused about where they stand on the #Kathua rape? — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 30, 2018

Dressed in kurta-pyjama and an 'achkan' (a knee-length coat buttoned in front), Kavinder Gupta, who was the J&K Assembly Speaker earlier, was among eight sworn in as ministers in the state government today. RSS veteran Kavinder Gupta took the oath in Hindi.

said his priority will be to ensure that the three regions of Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh get justice and equal development.

Born December 2nd, 1959, Gupta is a graduate, who has three children including two daughters. He was secretary of the Punjab Vishav Hindu Parishad in 1978-79. He headed the J&K unit of the Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP, for two consecutive terms from 1993 till 1998. Gupta has also served as the mayor of Jammu for three terms consecutively from 2005 to 2010, which is a record. He has also been a general secretary of the BJP's state unit.

He was elected as an MLA for the first time in 2014 from the Gandhi Nagar seat where he defeated a sitting Congress minister Raman Bhalla.

He is known for his work for the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden sections of the society as well as efforts to eradicate social evils.

A new team has come. The old team had also done good work. The new team has young and educated people and I hope they will work better: #JammuAndKashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti on J&K Cabinet reshuffle pic.twitter.com/eZvy86YU8s — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2018

The new BJP faces sworn in as ministers were the party's state unit chief Satpal Sharma and the MLAs from Kathua and adjoining Sambha, Rajiv Jasrotia and Devinder Kumar Manyal, respectively.

The BJP also upgraded Sunil Sharma, at present minister of state for transport, to the rank of a cabinet minister. BJP MLA from Doda Shakti Raj took oath as a minister of state.

The PDP members included in the cabinet were Mohd Khalil Band, MLA from Pulwama, and Mohd Ashraf Mir, MLA from Sonwar.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav and Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh attended the event.

"Dr Nirmal Singh will be the Speaker of Assembly," Madhav said while addressing a press conference here after the swearing-in ceremony of the newly inducted minister.

Singh tendered his resignation on Sunday from the post of after a major cabinet reshuffle was made in the government. 6) BJP says J-K Cabinet rejig not linked to Kathua case: Ram Madhav on Monday said that there was no link between Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet reshuffle and the Kathua rape case. "The cabinet reshuffle has nothing to do with the Kathua incident. Our government has completed three years and we decided to give a chance to new faces," Madhav said, according to ANI.

Echoing similar sentiments, Minister of State (MoS) in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh called the reshuffle a normal thing.

"Cabinet reshuffle takes place depending on circumstances of the past and present and also taking cognizance of the challenges that lie ahead in the future. This is a very normal thing in any democratic setup," Singh said, added ANI.

The reshuffle of Jammu and Kashmir's PDP-BJP coalition government took place on Monday, after Governor Vohra the previous day extended a formal invitation for the event. The swearing-in ceremony was held at 12 noon.