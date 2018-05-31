Bypoll results 2018 LIVE: SP leading in Noorpur; Cong leading in Shahkot

Bihar: Visuals from a counting centre in Jokihat, where counting has begun for assembly by-poll. pic.twitter.com/RaFvpYK1zW — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2018 Congress' Vishwajeet Patangrao Kadam has been elected unopposed from #Maharashtra's Palus Kadegaon Assembly constituency. — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2018 In first round of counting for Punjab's Shahkot Assembly-by poll, Congress candidate Laddi Sherowalia was leading by around 2,000 votes. Punjab: Congress candidate Laddi Sherowalia leading by around 2000 votes in first round of counting for Shahkot assembly-by poll— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2018 In early trends, the Samajwadi Party is leading from the Noorpur Assembly constituency. Samajwadi Party is leading from #Noorpur Assembly constituency in early trends. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 31, 2018 Meanwhile, in Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party was the representative of the lone Lok Sabha constituency. Rio, who represented this constituency, quit in February to contest in the Assembly election. Rio is the chief minister of Nagaland. In Bhandara-Gondiya, the bye-election was necessitated when BJP's sitting MP Nana Patole quit the party to join the Congress in December last year.

2018 will be out in a few hours as counting of votes for by-elections to four seats and 10 Assembly constituencies will be held on Thursday.

The seats that went to polls are Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra, the politically-crucial Kairana constituency in Uttar Pradesh, and the Nagaland parliamentary constituency.

Further, by-elections were held in the Legislative Assemblies of Shahkot (Punjab), Tharali (Uttarakhand), Ampati (Meghalaya), Chengannur (Kerala), Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia (Jharkhand), Silli (Jharkhand), Maheshtala (West Bengal), Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), and Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra).

The Kairana results, in particular, will also serve as a test case for a united Opposition against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Kairana bypoll is also significant as it will test the ruling BJP's popularity in the electorally crucial state of Uttar Pradesh a year ahead of the 2019 general elections.

In Kairana, BJP's Mriganka Singh is fighting against Rashtriya Lok Dal's (RLD's) Tabassum Hasan, who is supported by the Congress, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Most importantly, the outcome in Kairana will either see the BJP break its losing streak this year in Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls or hand over a hat-trick to the Opposition.

The bye-elections were marred by complaints of malfunctioning electronic voting machines (EVMs), which the Election Commission (EC) had to replace at certain places. Subsequently, repolling was held at several booths on Wednesday.