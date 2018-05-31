Bypoll results 2018 LIVE: SP leading in Noorpur; Cong leading in Shahkot

-
ALSO READ
UP by-poll result LIVE: Akhilesh thanks Mayawati for Gorakhpur, Phulpur
Northeast win gives Modi-Shah push for Lok Sabha fight, Congress-mukt India
UP bypoll fallout: BJP withdraws two candidates for Rajya Sabha elections
Mayawati on why BJP could go for early Lok Sabha polls; top developments
UP, Bihar bypolls: As BJP turns into Goliath, David has a better chance
-
Bihar: Visuals from a counting centre in Jokihat, where counting has begun for assembly by-poll. pic.twitter.com/RaFvpYK1zW — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2018 Congress' Vishwajeet Patangrao Kadam has been elected unopposed from #Maharashtra's Palus Kadegaon Assembly constituency. — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2018 In first round of counting for Punjab's Shahkot Assembly-by poll, Congress candidate Laddi Sherowalia was leading by around 2,000 votes. Punjab: Congress candidate Laddi Sherowalia leading by around 2000 votes in first round of counting for Shahkot assembly-by poll— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2018 In early trends, the Samajwadi Party is leading from the Noorpur Assembly constituency. Samajwadi Party is leading from #Noorpur Assembly constituency in early trends. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 31, 2018 Meanwhile, in Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party was the representative of the lone Lok Sabha constituency. Rio, who represented this constituency, quit in February to contest in the Assembly election. Rio is the chief minister of Nagaland. In Bhandara-Gondiya, the bye-election was necessitated when BJP's sitting MP Nana Patole quit the party to join the Congress in December last year.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU