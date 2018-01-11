MLA & Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani is force majeure for the marginalised

In the last week of December Jignesh Mevani's Meghaninagar house was filled with “well-wishers” — supporters, fellow comrades who had come from far-flung villages where Mevani has worked — to congratulate their leader upon his maiden election victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections from the Vadgam constituency.

A visibly elated Mevani was greeting everyone, he seemed to know those who had gathered by their first names. Less than a month later, he had made his debut as a national politician, organising a Yuva Hunkar (The roar of the youth) at a ...