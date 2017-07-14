CHESS#1260

The Leon Masters ended in victory for Wesley So who beat Viswanathan Anand in a hard-fought final. The two players were tied after four tense rapid games that all ended in draws after both missed possible chances. So won the first blitz tiebreak after Anand made a serious error on move six and he drew the second blitz game without too much trouble. The Indian star was gunning for his 10th title but it was not to be. The Commonwealth Championships in New Delhi saw local lad Abhijeet Gupta claim his fourth Commonwealth title with 7.5 points from the 9-round Swiss. Delhiwala ...