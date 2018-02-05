Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 might sport 18:9 screen, dual-camera set-up on back

China-based smartphone manufacturer is reportedly working on the Redmi Note 4 successor, according to a news report in Android Crunch. Dubbed Redmi Note 5, the smartphone is said to sport an 18:9 aspect ratio screen and a dual-camera set-up on the back. According to the report, the would sport a massive 6-inch fullHD+ 18:9 aspect ratio screen. Earlier reports had suggested the may sport a single camera on the back. However, the report in Android Crunch stated that the smartphone is expected to feature a dual-camera set-up on the back utilising a 16-megapixel and 5 MP lens. There is a possibility that the phone will see two variants, with the premium variant getting the dual camera lenses on the back.

In terms of specifications, the is reported to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, coupled with RAM and storage option of 3GB/4GB and 32GB/64GB, respectively. The phone could come equipped with Xiaomi’s latest MIUI 9 operating system, which is based on Android Nougat. Just like Redmi Note 4, the is reported to house a 4,100 mAh battery with support for fast charging.

recently launched 18:9 screen-based Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus in Malaysia. Unlike previous Redmi-series smartphones – Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A – the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus come with major upgrades. Both devices are expected to be launched in the international market soon.