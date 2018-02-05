Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 might sport 18:9 screen, dual-camera set-up on back

-
ALSO READXiaomi unveils 18:9 screen-clad Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus; know specs, features Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus to launch in China on December 7: Details here Xiaomi Redmi Y1, Y1 Lite go on sale at Amazon, Mi Store: Know prices, specs Xiaomi Redmi Y1: Budget selfie-centric phone with satisfactory performance Xiaomi announces 'Desh ka smartphone' Redmi 5A with 8-day battery life
-
China-based smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is reportedly working on the Redmi Note 4 successor, according to a news report in Android Crunch. Dubbed Redmi Note 5, the smartphone is said to sport an 18:9 aspect ratio screen and a dual-camera set-up on the back. According to the report, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 would sport a massive 6-inch fullHD+ 18:9 aspect ratio screen. Earlier reports had suggested the Redmi Note 5 may sport a single camera on the back. However, the report in Android Crunch stated that the smartphone is expected to feature a dual-camera set-up on the back utilising a 16-megapixel and 5 MP lens.
There is a possibility that the phone will see two variants, with the premium variant getting the dual camera lenses on the back.In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 5 is reported to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, coupled with RAM and storage option of 3GB/4GB and 32GB/64GB, respectively. The phone could come equipped with Xiaomi’s latest MIUI 9 operating system, which is based on Android Nougat. Just like Redmi Note 4, the Redmi Note 5 is reported to house a 4,100 mAh battery with support for fast charging. Xiaomi recently launched 18:9 screen-based Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus in Malaysia. Unlike previous Redmi-series smartphones – Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A – the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus come with major upgrades. Both devices are expected to be launched in the international market soon.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU