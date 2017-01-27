Budget 2017: Here's how to make the most of market volatility

Typically, markets correct before the Budget and rally afterwards, but it can be different this time

There are two ways to make money in the stock market. Either one rides the growth wave, buy and hold stocks that offer rising earnings and stock prices or play the market volatility — buy a stock when it is rising and sell if it’s falling. The latter, also called momentum trading, can be profitable during periods of heavy news flow, such as before or after the Union Budget. The run-up to the Budget is full of market-moving news about various sectors and companies, which translates into volatility, providing ample trading opportunities. After the Budget, the focus is on ...

Krishna Kant