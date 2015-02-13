BUDGET WISHLIST: Aviation players' clamour for infra status continues



2015-16 WISHLIST: AVIATION SECTOR



Key developments this year

Traffic: The sector had a mixed year in 2014, with some airlines struggling financially but the overall passenger traffic increasing steadily across existing private airports, at seven to 10 per cent

Investment: Private airports have seen an investment of close to Rs 29,000 crore, while those developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) have received close to Rs 5,000 crore

Planned airports: A number of new airports are being planned at Navi Mumbai, Goa, Dholera, Pune and Greater Noida, and existing airports are being augmented





KEY ISSUES

Limited reach: Air travel in India continues to be restricted to metro cities, with minimal connectivity to Tier-II and -III towns

“We are hoping for some relief on structural and tax issues. Our top expectations are an infrastructure status for aviation, reduction in service tax, classification of aviation turbine fuel among declared goods and investment in improving basic infra (runways, etc) at non-metro airports”





Business Standard had invited readers’ queries on the for 2015-16. A PwC India expert answers a few key questions

Manish Agarwal, Partner & leader (capital projects & infra), PwC India



Privatisation of airports like Jaipur will bring in contractually committed level of efficiency in operations and planning. It will also add another stakeholder in attracting tourists to the cities concerned. However, good airport operators will be interested only if the private-public partnership (PPP) model provides predictability and certainty. The revenue share model (between an airport and the Airports Authority of India) and the regulatory framework (between an airport and the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority) are not sufficiently aligned, leaving airport operators with financial uncertainties. A pre-determined revenue cap framework (for regulation) and a capped revenue share (with AAI), even if limited to the first 10 years, could provide a structure compatible with the risk appetite of infrastructure investors; that is, low risk and steady returns.